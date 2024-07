Asian Paints has increased the installed capacity at its Mysore plant to 6,00,000 KL per annum in order to meet the medium-term capacity requirements of the Company. An amount of Rs. 1,305 crore (approx.) has been invested by the Company towards the above increase in installed capacity and the same has been funded through internal accruals

