Metal shares gain

Metal stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Metal index rising 294.87 points or 0.89% at 33345.44 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Metal index, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 3.82%), National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 2%),NMDC Ltd (up 1.95%),Vedanta Ltd (up 1.87%),JSW Steel Ltd (up 1.41%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tata Steel Ltd (up 0.78%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 0.6%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 0.54%), and Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 0.52%).

On the other hand, Jindal Stainless Ltd (down 0.7%), and Coal India Ltd (down 0.18%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 508.73 or 0.98% at 52639.14.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 81.67 points or 0.52% at 15885.43.

The Nifty 50 index was up 69.7 points or 0.29% at 24080.3.

The BSE Sensex index was up 212.25 points or 0.27% at 79244.98.

On BSE,2353 shares were trading in green, 955 were trading in red and 131 were unchanged.

