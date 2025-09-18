Asian stocks end lower following Fed's cut rate

Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Thursday following a slightly hawkish leaning policy decision from the Federal Reserve.

Investors reacted to hawkish comments from Fed Chair Powell, who said higher goods prices are feeding through to inflation and that the FOMC expects inflation to continue to build into next year.

Chinese shares fell sharply, with trade tensions in focus after China's internet regulator banned domestic tech companies from purchasing Nvidia's RTX Pro 6000D chips.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite index ended down 1.15 percent at 3,831.66 ahead of a phone call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping scheduled for Friday.