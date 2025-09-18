GST 2.0 is not just about taxation but also about making life easier for households and businesses

Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Law and Justice, Government of India, today while addressing the FICCI-CASCADEs MASCRADE 2025, stated that GST 2.0 is not just about taxationit is about making life easier for households and businesses. From filing 37 GST returns in a year in 2017 to only 3 today, this reform shows how governance can truly respond to industrys voice. At the same time, we must clearly define illicit trade and work collectively to eliminate it. I assure you that the recommendations emerging from MASCRADE 2025 will be taken to the Government and acted upon, he noted.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News