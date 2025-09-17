Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Euro Pratik Sales IPO subscribed 70%

Euro Pratik Sales IPO subscribed 70%

Image
Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The offer received bids for 94.56 lakh shares as against 58.25 lakh shares on offer.

The initial public offer of Euro Pratik Sales (EPSL) received bids for 94,56,000 shares as against 58,25,340 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Wednesday (17 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.70 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 16 September 2025 and it will close on 18 September 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 235 and 247 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 60 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The IPO consists of OFS of Rs 451.3 crore. The OFS the promoter group comprises up to 1,82,71,862 shares at the upper price band of Rs 247.

EPSL will not receive any proceeds from the offer. All the offer proceeds will be received by the selling shareholders, in proportion to the offered shares sold by the respective selling shareholders as part of the offer.

Euro Pratik Sales (EPSL) is in the business of decorative wall panel and decorative laminates industry as a seller and marketer of decorative wall panels and decorative laminates. The company creates unique design templates for decorative wall panels and laminates, aligning with modern architectural trends, and was recognized as an innovator for products like Louvres, Chisel, and Auris. It also exports to six countries including Singapore, UAE, and Australia. In FY2025 domestic revenues contributed 97.4% of the total revenues while export revenues contributed 2.6% of the total revenues.

Ahead of the IPO, Euro Pratik Sales on Monday, 15 September 2025, raised Rs 134.97 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 54.64 lakh shares at Rs 247 each to 10 anchor investors.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 76.72 crore and sales of Rs 284.23 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Good recovery in INR driven by optimism over US-India trade negotiations

Craftsman Automation acquires stake in solar power company

GST reforms to enhance purchasing power and contribute to the savings of the common man across the country: Finance Minister

RBI constitutes Regulatory Review Cell

VMS TMT IPO subscribed 8.40 times

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 5:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story