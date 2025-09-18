Nifty September futures trade at premium

Infosys, HDFC Bank and Tata Motors were the top-traded contracts.

The Nifty September 2025 futures closed at 25,510 a premium of 86.4 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,423.60 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index added 93.35 points or 0.37% to 25,423.60.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tanked 3.53% to 9.89.

Infosys, HDFC Bank and Tata Motors were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The September 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 30 September 2025.