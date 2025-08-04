Aspinwall & Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.27 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.46% to Rs 90.00 crore

Net loss of Aspinwall & Company reported to Rs 3.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 3.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 8.46% to Rs 90.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 82.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.90.0082.98-1.985.13-2.655.81-3.974.58-3.273.67

