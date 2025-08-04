Capital Trade Links standalone net profit declines 6.77% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.93% to Rs 6.29 crore

Net profit of Capital Trade Links declined 6.77% to Rs 2.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 2.93% to Rs 6.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.6.296.4880.7662.963.623.853.383.842.482.66

