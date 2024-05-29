Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.50 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Aspira Pathlab &amp; Diagnostics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.50 crore in the March 2024 quarter

May 29 2024
Sales rise 12.02% to Rs 3.82 crore

Net Loss of Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics reported to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.02% to Rs 3.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.71% to Rs 13.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3.823.41 12 13.2014.46 -9 OPM %-3.144.40 --8.9411.07 - PBDT-0.120.12 PL -1.131.50 PL PBT-0.50-0.26 -92 -2.67-0.09 -2867 NP-0.50-0.26 -92 -2.67-0.09 -2867

May 29 2024

