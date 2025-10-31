Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Assocham proposes tax simplification, rationalisation to enhance ease of doing business

Assocham proposes tax simplification, rationalisation to enhance ease of doing business

Image
Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Industry body Assocham on Thursday proposed several recommendations, like tax simplification and rationalisation, for the forthcoming Union Budget to enhance ease of doing business and further boost investments in the country. Representatives of the industry chamber met Revenue Secretary Arvind Shrivastava and submitted a pre-Budget memorandum, detailing suggestions for direct and indirect taxes. The body suggested the restoration of the concessional tax rate of 15 per cent for new manufacturing companies (as under section 115BAB under the ITA for companies incorporated up to March 2024).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nifty below 25,800 level; metal shares decline

Bandhan Bank tumbles as Q2 profit slumps 88% YoY amid higher provisions

Mphasis posts over 6% QoQ rise in Q2 PAT; clocks TCV of $528 million

JBM Auto Q2 PAT rises 6% YoY to Rs 52 cr

Wall Street Slumps as Tech Giants Disappoint; Global Markets Mixed

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 11:47 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story