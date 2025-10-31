Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JBM Auto Q2 PAT rises 6% YoY to Rs 52 cr

JBM Auto Q2 PAT rises 6% YoY to Rs 52 cr

Image
Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

JBM Auto reported a 5.7% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 52.33 crore in Q2 FY26, on a 6.4% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,368.24 crore, compared to Q2 FY25.

Consolidated profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 74.39 crore in Q2 FY26, up 14.6% from Rs 64.92 crore in the same period last year.

During the quarter, revenue from the component division rose 4.79% YoY to Rs 831.65 crore, while OEM division revenue jumped 7.14% YoY to Rs 450.08 crore. Revenue from the Tool Room division jumped by 20.34% YoY to Rs 87.02 crore.

JBM Auto manufactures and sell sheet metal components, tools, dies & molds and buses including sale of spare parts, accessories & maintenance contract of Buses.

Shares of JBM Auto fell 2.24% to Rs 666.30 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Wall Street Slumps as Tech Giants Disappoint; Global Markets Mixed

Gravita India spurts after Q2 PAT climbs 33% YoY to Rs 96 cr

United Spirits jumps after Q2 PAT climbs 47% YoY to Rs 494 cr

Discussion paper highlights proposed changes in housing index compilation methodology in new CPI series

Exchanges get time till FY26 to align BANKNIFTY, FINNIFTY and BANKEX with SEBI rules

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 11:18 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story