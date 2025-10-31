JBM Auto Q2 PAT rises 6% YoY to Rs 52 cr

JBM Auto reported a 5.7% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 52.33 crore in Q2 FY26, on a 6.4% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,368.24 crore, compared to Q2 FY25.

Consolidated profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 74.39 crore in Q2 FY26, up 14.6% from Rs 64.92 crore in the same period last year.

During the quarter, revenue from the component division rose 4.79% YoY to Rs 831.65 crore, while OEM division revenue jumped 7.14% YoY to Rs 450.08 crore. Revenue from the Tool Room division jumped by 20.34% YoY to Rs 87.02 crore.