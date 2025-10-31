Nifty below 25,800 level; metal shares decline

At 11:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, tumbled 235.34 points or 0.28% to 84,169.12. The Nifty 50 index fell 80.05 points or 0.31% to 25,797.80.
The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.02%, while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index slipped 0.09%.
The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,795 shares rose and 2,016 shares fell. A total of 220 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Metal index declined 0.89% to 10,633.90. The index fell 1.33% in the two consecutive trading session.
Jindal Stainless (down 2.18%), Vedanta (down 2.15%), National Aluminium Company (down 1.51%), Hindalco Industries (down 1.31%) and Tata Steel (down 1.08%), Lloyds Metals & Energy (down 1.04%), Adani Enterprises (down 0.94%), Jindal Steel (down 0.8%), NMDC (down 0.7%) and Steel Authority of India (down 0.36%) tumbled.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Gravita India jumped 5.03% after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 33.31% to Rs 95.99 crore on 11.65% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,035.50 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.
United Spirits rallied 5.11% after the companys standalone net profit increased 47.5% to Rs 494.22 crore in Q2 FY25, compared with Rs 335 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations (excluding net excise duty) jumped 11.5% to Rs 3,170 crore in Q2 September 2025
Global Markets:
Most Asian shares traded lower on Friday despite easing tensions between Washington and Beijing after the meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
During their high-stakes discussions in South Korea on Thursday, both leaders reached a partial trade agreement, averting a potential escalation in their dispute over rare earth exportsan issue that had threatened to reignite a full-blown trade war between the worlds two largest economies.
Meanwhile, China's factory activity shrank for a seventh month in October, an official survey showed on Friday, keeping alive calls for further stimulus to boost domestic demand, with efforts to ship goods abroad merely exporting price wars.
The official purchasing managers' index (PMI) fell to 49.0 in October from 49.8 in September, a six-month low, the National Bureau of Statistics' survey showed on Friday. It remained below the 50-mark separating growth from contraction.
On Wall Street, however, major U.S. indexes slipped as investors digested mixed Big Tech earnings and the outcome of the TrumpXi talks. The S&P 500 fell 0.99% to 6,822.34, the Nasdaq Composite declined 1.57% to 23,581.14, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average eased 0.23% to 47,522.12.
As part of the agreement, the U.S. reduced tariffs on Chinese fentanyl-related imports to 10%, bringing overall tariffs on Chinese goods down to 47% from 57%. In return, Beijing pledged to curb fentanyl flows into the U.S. and increase purchases of American soybeans and other agricultural products. China also postponed new restrictions on rare earth exports by a year.
However, key sticking points remain unresolvedincluding the export of Nvidia chips and the ongoing TikTok divestiture dispute. Chinas Ministry of Commerce said it remains open to discussions with Washington on TikTok but offered no further details.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app