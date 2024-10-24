Aster DM surges on reporting turnaround Q2 numbers

Aster DM Healthcare rallied 7.23% to Rs 431.40 after the company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 96.84 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with net loss of Rs 30.80 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

Revenue from operations jumped 16.89% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,086.44 crore during the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

Profit before tax surged to Rs 158.65 crore in Q2 of FY25, up 158.94% from Rs 61.27 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.

EBITDA stood at Rs 233 crore in September 2024 quarter, up 48% as compared with Rs 157 crore in Q2 FY24. EBITDA margin expanded to 21.4% in Q2 FY25 as against 16.8% in Q2 FY24.

Aster Labs revenue grew by 17% YoY in Q2 FY25, continuing to deliver positive EBITDA margin at 11% in Q2 FY25 from 3.4% in Q1 FY25.

Azad Moopen, founder and chairman, Aster DM Healthcare, said, We are pleased with the momentum built in the second quarter of FY25, which reflects our unwavering focus on operational excellence and capacity enhancement. In H1 FY25, our India business achieved 18% YoY growth, reaching INR 2,088 crores, driven by increased occupancy and growth in ARPOB. The Operating EBITDA grew by 44% YoY to INR 410 crores and net profits (post NCI) grew by 88% YoY to INR 171 crores in H1 FY25.

As we expand, with plans to surpass 6,800 beds by FY27, Aster DM Healthcare is well-positioned to meet the increasing demand for advanced healthcare in India. I am pleased to share that 9 Aster Hospitals are now accredited in the new Digital Standards Published by NABH signifying our commitment to Digital Transformation.

Aster DM Healthcare is primarily involved in the operations of healthcare facilities, retail pharmacies, and providing consultancy in areas relating to healthcare.

