Boeing workers reject wage deal, strike continues amid rising tensions

Boeing factory workers voted to reject a contract offer and continue a more than five-week strike on Wednesday, in a blow to new CEO Kelly Ortberg's plan to shore up the finances of the struggling planemaker.

The vote was 64 per cent in opposition to the deal, which offered a 35 per cent rise in wages over four years, in a major setback for Ortberg who took the top job in August on a pledge to work more closely with factory workers than his predecessors.

The rejection of Boeing's offer, which comes after 95 per cent of workers voted against a first contract last month, reflects years of resentment from workers who felt cheated by the company in talks a decade ago and deepens a financial crisis.

After the vote, union leaders said they were ready to immediately resume negotiations with Boeing on the first new contract since 2014, when the company used the threat of moving production of the new version of the 777 out of the region to push through a deal that ended traditional pensions.

The union has been seeking a 40 per cent pay rise and the return of the defined-benefit pension.

Boeing factory workers were also venting frustration after a decade when their wages have lagged inflation while the planemaker spent tens of billions of dollars on share buybacks and paid out record executive bonuses.

"This membership has gone through a lot there are some deep wounds," the union's lead contract negotiator Jon Holden told reporters after the vote. "I want to get back to the table.

More From This Section

Boeing needs to come to the table as well. Hopefully, we can have some fruitful discussions with the company, and Mr.

Ortberg, to try and resolve this."

Boeing said it did not have an immediate comment on the vote.

More than 30,000 machinists downed tools in Boeing's West Coast factories on Sept. 13, halting production of the best-selling 737 MAX and 767 and 777 wide-body programs.

Time is running out for Boeing, historically the largest US exporter, and its biggest union to reach a deal before the presidential election on Nov. 5.

With Boeing and IAM at a stalemate earlier this month, acting US Secretary of Labor Julie Su helped get the latest offer presented for a vote after attending in-person talks with both parties in Seattle last week.

Holden said after the union vote that he would reach out to the White House to see if the union could get more assistance negotiating with Boeing, which is the largest customer for a US aerospace supply chain already facing critical financial pressure.

"After the first contract offer was rejected, the honeymoon was over on the labor reset. This further validates that," said Scott Hamilton, an aviation consultant.

"It's bad news for everybody - Boeing, labor, suppliers, customers, even the national economy."

Fuselage supplier Spirit AeroSystems has already announced a 21-day furlough for 700 workers and said if the strike continues beyond the end of November, financial pressures and a significant inventory buffer would lead to layoffs and more drastic furloughs.

"DEFINING MOMENT"

Boeing has announced plans to cut 17,000 jobs and is closing in on a plan to raise up to $15 billion from investors to help preserve its investment grade credit rating, while some airline customers have had to trim flying schedules due to aircraft delivery delays.

During its quarterly earnings call on Wednesday, Boeing forecast it would burn cash through 2025 and Ortberg warned there was no quick fix for the ailing planemaker. The spectre of a quality crisis from a January mid-air panel blowout hangs over Boeing.

Richard Aboulafia, managing director of AeroDynamic Advisory, said this was now the "defining moment" of Ortberg's short tenure and he needed to get a deal across the line soon.

"There's a feeling that he hasn't handled this as well as he might have," Aboulafia said. "They've (Boeing) got to get this done, and they're in a position of weakness." The rejection from workers on Wednesday was the second in a formal vote after the offer of a 25 per cent pay rise over four years was rejected last month, leading to the strike.

Many comments on social media and from workers outside voting stations had cast doubt on a deal.

"We're ready to go back on strike until we get a better deal," Irina Briones, 25, said after the vote.

"They took a bunch of numbers and moved them around to make them look like they're giving us more than they were," said Josh Hajek, 42, who has worked six years at Boeing on wing assembly.

Many workers are still angry about the last deal signed a decade ago.

"We're going to get what we want this time. We have better legs to stand on this time than Boeing," said Donovan Evans, 30, who works in the 767 jet factory outside Seattle, before the result. Evans, who said he does not expect the pension to come back, voted to reject the deal and is holding out for the 40 per cent raise sought by the union.

Boeing factory workers voted to reject a contract offer and continue a more than five-week strike on Wednesday, in a blow to new CEO Kelly Ortberg's plan to shore up the finances of the struggling planemaker. The vote was 64 per cent in opposition to the deal, which offered a 35 per cent rise in wages over four years, in a major setback for Ortberg who took the top job in August on a pledge to work more closely with factory workers than his predecessors. The rejection of Boeing's offer, which comes after 95 per cent of workers voted against a first contract last month, reflects years of resentment from workers who felt cheated by the company in talks a decade ago and deepens a financial crisis.

After the vote, union leaders said they were ready to immediately resume negotiations with Boeing on the first new contract since 2014, when the company used the threat of moving production of the new version of the 777 out of the region to push through a deal that ended traditional pensions.

The union has been seeking a 40 per cent pay rise and the return of the defined-benefit pension.

Boeing factory workers were also venting frustration after a decade when their wages have lagged inflation while the planemaker spent tens of billions of dollars on share buybacks and paid out record executive bonuses.

"This membership has gone through a lot â€¦ there are some deep wounds," the union's lead contract negotiator Jon Holden told reporters after the vote. "I want to get back to the table.

Boeing needs to come to the table as well. Hopefully, we can have some fruitful discussions with the company, and Mr.

Ortberg, to try and resolve this."

Boeing said it did not have an immediate comment on the vote.

More than 30,000 machinists downed tools in Boeing's West Coast factories on Sept. 13, halting production of the best-selling 737 MAX and 767 and 777 wide-body programs.

Time is running out for Boeing, historically the largest US exporter, and its biggest union to reach a deal before the presidential election on Nov. 5.

With Boeing and IAM at a stalemate earlier this month, acting US Secretary of Labor Julie Su helped get the latest offer presented for a vote after attending in-person talks with both parties in Seattle last week.

Holden said after the union vote that he would reach out to the White House to see if the union could get more assistance negotiating with Boeing, which is the largest customer for a US aerospace supply chain already facing critical financial pressure.

"After the first contract offer was rejected, the honeymoon was over on the labor reset. This further validates that," said Scott Hamilton, an aviation consultant.

"It's bad news for everybody - Boeing, labor, suppliers, customers, even the national economy."

Fuselage supplier Spirit AeroSystems has already announced a 21-day furlough for 700 workers and said if the strike continues beyond the end of November, financial pressures and a significant inventory buffer would lead to layoffs and more drastic furloughs.

Boeing has announced plans to cut 17,000 jobs and is closing in on a plan to raise up to $15 billion from investors to help preserve its investment grade credit rating, while some airline customers have had to trim flying schedules due to aircraft delivery delays.

During its quarterly earnings call on Wednesday, Boeing forecast it would burn cash through 2025 and Ortberg warned there was no quick fix for the ailing planemaker. The spectre of a quality crisis from a January mid-air panel blowout hangs over Boeing.

Richard Aboulafia, managing director of AeroDynamic Advisory, said this was now the "defining moment" of Ortberg's short tenure and he needed to get a deal across the line soon.

"There's a feeling that he hasn't handled this as well as he might have," Aboulafia said. "They've (Boeing) got to get this done, and they're in a position of weakness." The rejection from workers on Wednesday was the second in a formal vote after the offer of a 25 per cent pay rise over four years was rejected last month, leading to the strike.

Many comments on social media and from workers outside voting stations had cast doubt on a deal.

"We're ready to go back on strike until we get a better deal," Irina Briones, 25, said after the vote.

"They took a bunch of numbers and moved them around to make them look like they're giving us more than they were," said Josh Hajek, 42, who has worked six years at Boeing on wing assembly.

Many workers are still angry about the last deal signed a decade ago.

"We're going to get what we want this time. We have better legs to stand on this time than Boeing," said Donovan Evans, 30, who works in the 767 jet factory outside Seattle, before the result. Evans, who said he does not expect the pension to come back, voted to reject the deal and is holding out for the 40 per cent raise sought by the union.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)