US confirms 3,000 North Korean soldiers in Russia, raising war tensions

The United States has confirmed that approximately 3,000 North Korean soldiers are in Russia for training, a development that could have significant global repercussions. Senior officials of Biden administration revealed this on Wednesday, citing newly declassified intelligence. The revelation raises concerns about the potential North Korean involvement in the ongoing war in Ukraine, which would make them ‘legitimate military targets’ if deployed on the battlefield, reported The Wall Street Journal.

This disclosure aligns with recent reports from the governments of Ukraine and South Korea. While Nato and the US had not previously acknowledged the presence of North Korean troops in Russia, the Biden administration chose to address the situation now, underlining its gravity.

“We recognise the potential danger here,” said John Kirby, spokesperson for the US National Security Council. “We’re going to be discussing this with allies and partners, including the Ukrainians, to determine the proper next steps.”

Kirby also emphasised that there is no confirmed indication that these soldiers will be deployed in Ukraine, but he issued a stark warning of consequences if they do. “If these North Korean troops are employed against Ukraine,” he said, “they will become legitimate military targets.”

The confirmation of North Korean troops being trained in Russia raises troubling questions about the growing ties between Russia and North Korea, both nuclear-armed nations and long-time adversaries of the US. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, speaking in Rome earlier, highlighted the broader implications of this potential collaboration.

“If their intention is to participate in this war on Russia’s behalf, that is a very, very serious issue,” Austin stated. “It will have impacts, not only in Europe but also in the Indo-Pacific.”

More From This Section

Austin also pointed to Russia’s reliance on support from nations like North Korea and Iran as evidence of its military struggles more than two years into President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. He added that this might signal Russia’s deeper difficulties, a view echoed by other analysts.

“This is an indication that Putin may be in even more trouble than most people realise,” Austin said.

South Korea’s National Intelligence Service reported that at least 1,500 North Korean special operations soldiers have already been training in Russia. According to the agency, these soldiers are wearing Russian uniforms, carrying Russian weapons, and being integrated into Siberian military units to obscure their nationalities. An additional 1,500 troops are also believed to have entered Russia recently.

Reports from Ukraine suggest that North Korean advisers may already be on the front lines of the conflict.

At the White House, Kirby confirmed that the US assesses that “at least 3,000” North Korean troops have travelled by ship to Vladivostok, a major Russian port city. Though satellite imagery has not been released to substantiate the claim, Kirby said these troops are dispersed across several military training sites in Russia’s east, receiving basic combat training.

Kirby reiterated that the US would continue to provide military support to Ukraine, including weapons and materiel, should North Korean forces enter the conflict. He hinted at potential escalations but did not offer specifics. President Joe Biden has maintained that no American troops will be sent to Ukraine, despite the US’s extensive military assistance to Kyiv.

“I’m not at liberty today to discuss any specific options,” Kirby said, “but we’re having those conversations. And we have.”

International concern is also mounting. On Monday, Robert Wood, the US deputy ambassador to the United Nations, called the situation “a dangerous and highly concerning development”. Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte echoed this sentiment, warning that North Korean involvement would represent a ‘significant escalation’.

Russia and North Korea have consistently denied the presence of North Korean soldiers in Russia. A Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman dismissed the reports as “a colossal work of media propaganda”.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, North Korea has shown unwavering support for Putin’s war efforts. In the summer of 2023, the two nations signed a mutual defence pact to expand military cooperation. South Korean intelligence suggests that Pyongyang has already sent 13,000 containers of weapons to Russia in about 70 shipments since August 2023, including missiles and millions of artillery shells.

South Korea has called for the immediate withdrawal of North Korean troops from Russia and has indicated that it may reconsider its policy of not supplying weapons to Ukraine. Seoul is considering a range of responses, including diplomatic, economic, and military options, a senior South Korean official told The Wall Street Journal.

Since the Korean War ended in an armistice in 1953, both Koreas have maintained large stockpiles of weapons. Russia’s recent reliance on North Korea for Soviet-era artillery shells has drawn attention to these reserves. South Korea, with its robust defence industry, has been supplying artillery to Poland, allowing Warsaw to send more equipment to Ukraine.

South Korea’s current laws prohibit the export of arms except for peaceful purposes, but Seoul remains concerned about the potential for Russia to transfer advanced weapons technology to North Korea in exchange for troops. Such an arrangement could escalate the security threat facing South Korea.