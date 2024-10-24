G G Engineering Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

BIGBLOC Construction Ltd, United Drilling Tools Ltd, Hindprakash Industries Ltd and Sarthak Metals Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 October 2024.

G G Engineering Ltd spiked 19.50% to Rs 1.9 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 261.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 52.84 lakh shares in the past one month.

BIGBLOC Construction Ltd soared 10.38% to Rs 133.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 90040 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 52533 shares in the past one month.

United Drilling Tools Ltd surged 9.00% to Rs 253.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4594 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1463 shares in the past one month.

Hindprakash Industries Ltd advanced 8.57% to Rs 155.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 469 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 290 shares in the past one month.

Sarthak Metals Ltd exploded 8.00% to Rs 189. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 12178 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14884 shares in the past one month.

