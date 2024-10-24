Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Cricket / News / India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE, 2nd Test Day 1: Latham wins toss, asks India to bowl first
LiveNew Update

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE, 2nd Test Day 1: Latham wins toss, asks India to bowl first

IND vs NZ 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: India make three changes in their Playing 11. One change on New Zealand's XI - Santner replaces pacer Matt Henry. Check IND vs NZ live online score here

Aditya KaushikShashwat Nishant New Delhi
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test live score updates
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test live score updates

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2024 | 9:35 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Key Events

9:35 AM

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE UPDATES: Match starts

9:17 AM

WATCH | India vs New Zealand 2nd Test TOSS

9:15 AM

New Zealand Playing 11 vs India for the 2nd Test

9:14 AM

India Playing 11 vs New Zealand for the 2nd Test

9:06 AM

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test LIVE PLAYING 11 UPDATES: Three changes in India's XI

9:04 AM

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test LIVE PLAYING 11 UPDATES: One change in Kiwis' XI

9:01 AM

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test LIVE TOSS UPDATES: India bowling first

9:00 AM

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test LIVE TOSS UPDATES:

8:59 AM

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test LIVE UPDATES: PITCH REPORT

8:56 AM

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test LIVE PLAYING 11 UPDATES: One bowling change expected

8:55 AM

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test LIVE UPDATES: Who will make way for Gill?

8:52 AM

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Playing 11 prediction

8:46 AM

India vs New Zealand Head-to-Head in Tests

8:35 AM

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test LIVE UPDATES: Gambhir on new trends in Test cricket

8:23 AM

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test LIVE UPDATES: Gambhir on defeat in Bengaluru

8:13 AM

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test LIVE UPDATES: Gill to bat at No. 3 spot

8:02 AM

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test LIVE UPDATES: Will Bumrah play 4th consecutive Test match?

7:55 AM

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test LIVE UPDATES: Pant to keep wickets today if bowls first

7:41 AM

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test LIVE UPDATES: What to expect in Pune?

7:26 AM

New Zealand squad for 2nd Test vs India

7:21 AM

India squad for 2nd Test vs New Zealand

7:20 AM

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test LIVE UPDATES

9:35 AM

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE UPDATES: Match starts

Over Summary: 0 0 2 0 0 1 ; NZ 3/0 after 1 over, Tom 3 (6), Conway 0 (0)

Bumrah with the new ball.
 
Ball 6- Tom guides the ball to backward square leg for a single to end the over
 
Ball 5- Tom defends the ball with straight bat. Dot ball
 
Ball 4- Length ball on fifth stump by Bumrah. Tom leaves again. Dot ball
 
Ball 3- Tom opens New Zealands account as he plays the ball to deep square leg for two runs
 
Ball 2- Bumrah changes his line and goes down the leg and Tom lets it go to keeper again . Dot ball
 
Ball 1- Bumrah goes outside off and Tom lets it go to the keeper

9:17 AM

WATCH | India vs New Zealand 2nd Test TOSS

India captain Rohit Sharma lost the toss and Tom Latham opted to bat first on a Pune wicket, which is expected to turn very early as compared to Bengaluru wicket.


9:15 AM

New Zealand Playing 11 vs India for the 2nd Test

New Zealand (Playing XI): Tom Latham(c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, William ORourke

9:14 AM

India Playing 11 vs New Zealand for the 2nd Test

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah

9:06 AM

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test LIVE PLAYING 11 UPDATES: Three changes in India's XI

India make three changes in their playing 11. KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj not playing today. Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar and Akash Deep replace KL, Kuldeep and Siraj.

9:04 AM

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test LIVE PLAYING 11 UPDATES: One change in Kiwis' XI

New Zealand make one change in the Playing 11 as Matt Henry misses out due to niggle. Mitchell Santner replaces Henry in New Zealand Playing 11.

9:01 AM

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test LIVE TOSS UPDATES: India bowling first

New Zealand captain Tom Latham wins the toss and elects to bat first against India at Maharashtra Cricket Association stadium in Pune.

9:00 AM

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test LIVE TOSS UPDATES:

Both the captains are at the middle. Toss is just moments away. Stay tuned.

8:59 AM

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test LIVE UPDATES: PITCH REPORT

"The colour of the pitch remains the same - black soil in both Bangalore and Pune. On a good length area, it's a lot more dry and a lot more devoid of grass. The team winning the toss should bat first, and there will be enough assistance for spinners from ball one," Karthik and Doull at the toss.

8:56 AM

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test LIVE PLAYING 11 UPDATES: One bowling change expected

Akash Deep has marked his run-up ahead of the India vs New Zealand toss.

8:55 AM

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test LIVE UPDATES: Who will make way for Gill?

According to the online poll by broadcasters, 49 per cent people belives Gill should replace Sarfaraz Khan in the playing, while 51 per cent people wants him to replace KL Rahul.

8:52 AM

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Playing 11 prediction

India Playing 11 (probable): Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Washington Sundar/Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj/Akash Deep
 
New Zealand Playing 11 (probable): Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Glenn Phillips, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Will O'Rourke, Ajaz Patel

8:46 AM

India vs New Zealand Head-to-Head in Tests

IND vs NZ Head-to-Head in Tests
 
  • Total Matches: 63
  • India Won: 22
  • New Zealand Won: 14
  • Draw: 27

8:35 AM

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test LIVE UPDATES: Gambhir on new trends in Test cricket

Gambhir said India showed the intent with which they want to play Test cricket in the opening match.
 
"I don't think there will be many teams who will be thinking like this even after being shot out for 46, when you have to bat more than two-and-a-half days but this is the quality (we have) and this is the kind of cricket we want to play in the future," he said.
 
Gambhir said batting to save a Test is not likely anymore since T20 cricket has made batters more aggressive.
 
"To a certain extent, it's good because when I batted in Napier, the T20 format was just introduced," said India's 2007 T20 World Cup winner.
 
"Now, with so much of T20 cricket around, you expect players to be more aggressive. The game has changed and we have to accept that as well. We will need a lot of temperament and a lot of mental toughness to bat for two or two-and-a-half days.
 
"But again, if the decision of the leadership group or the team management is to just go there and still try to win the game, that is very important."
 
"Had we decided to bat two-and-a-half days, the guys would have batted much differently. But the intention was always to make the game out of it, irrespective of where we are (and) how much behind we are in the game," he added.
 

8:23 AM

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test LIVE UPDATES: Gambhir on defeat in Bengaluru

Gambhir underlined his coaching philosophy of putting more emphasis on wins even against all odds, as India staged a remarkable fightback in Bengaluru.
 
"This is why we call cricket and sports as big levellers. If you enjoyed such days as we did in Kanpur, then you will have to accept such days as we did in Bangalore," he said.
 
"But the good thing was that despite being all out for 46, we were still looking to win the Test that was important. This is the way we want to play cricket. I have said before (also) that our first option will always be to win and the second option will be to draw."
 
"There was no such intention in the second innings that we were looking to play out the next two-and-a-half days. We were thinking about how to make the match out of it and if you ask me, we were probably 100 runs away," he added.
Next »

As New Zealand aim to snap India's 17 consecutive series wins at home, Captain Tom Latham won the toss and elected to bat first at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. India made three changes in their Playing 11, bringing in Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar and Mohammed Siraj in place of KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj.  Meanwhile, New Zealand made forced change. Captain Latham informed at the toss that Matt Henry is rested due to a niggle. Left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner replaced Henry in New Zealand Playing 11.   
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Playing 11  
India Playing 11: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah  
New Zealand Playing 11: Tom Latham(c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Glenn Phillips, Tim Southee, Mitchell Santner, Ajaz Patel, William ORourke  
India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1 live telecast in India  
Sports 18 network is the official broadcaster for the India vs New Zealand Test series. The IND vs NZ 2nd Test Day 1 live telecast will be available on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD.  
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 1 live streaming in India  
JioCinema will live stream the India vs New Zealand 1st Test match in India on the application and website.  
Stay tuned for India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 1 live score and match updates here  

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :India vs New ZealandIndia New Zealand CricketIndia cricket teamNew Zealand cricket teamICC World Test ChampionshipTest Cricket

First Published: Oct 24 2024 | 7:17 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story