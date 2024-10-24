India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE, 2nd Test Day 1: Latham wins toss, asks India to bowl first

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Playing 11 India Playing 11: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah New Zealand Playing 11: Tom Latham(c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Glenn Phillips, Tim Southee, Mitchell Santner, Ajaz Patel, William ORourke India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1 live telecast in India India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 1 live streaming in India Stay tuned for India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 1 live score and match updates here JioCinema will live stream the India vs New Zealand 1st Test match in India on the application and website. Sports 18 network is the official broadcaster for the India vs New Zealand Test series. The IND vs NZ 2nd Test Day 1 live telecast will be available on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD. Tom Latham(c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Glenn Phillips, Tim Southee, Mitchell Santner, Ajaz Patel, William ORourke Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah

As New Zealand aim to snap India's 17 consecutive series wins at home, Captain Tom Latham won the toss and elected to bat first at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. India made three changes in their Playing 11, bringing in Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar and Mohammed Siraj in place of KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj.Meanwhile, New Zealand made forced change. Captain Latham informed at the toss that Matt Henry is rested due to a niggle. Left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner replaced Henry in New Zealand Playing 11.