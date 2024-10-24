India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE, 2nd Test Day 1: Latham wins toss, asks India to bowl first

8:35 AM
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test LIVE UPDATES: Gambhir on new trends in Test cricket
Gambhir said India showed the intent with which they want to play Test cricket in the opening match.
"I don't think there will be many teams who will be thinking like this even after being shot out for 46, when you have to bat more than two-and-a-half days but this is the quality (we have) and this is the kind of cricket we want to play in the future," he said.
Gambhir said batting to save a Test is not likely anymore since T20 cricket has made batters more aggressive.
"To a certain extent, it's good because when I batted in Napier, the T20 format was just introduced," said India's 2007 T20 World Cup winner.
"Now, with so much of T20 cricket around, you expect players to be more aggressive. The game has changed and we have to accept that as well. We will need a lot of temperament and a lot of mental toughness to bat for two or two-and-a-half days.
"But again, if the decision of the leadership group or the team management is to just go there and still try to win the game, that is very important."
"Had we decided to bat two-and-a-half days, the guys would have batted much differently. But the intention was always to make the game out of it, irrespective of where we are (and) how much behind we are in the game," he added.