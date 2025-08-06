Astra Microwave rises on bagging Rs 135-cr order from DRDO

Astra Microwave Products added 2.30% to 971 after the company received an order worth Rs 135 crore from Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for upgradation of ground based radar system.

The execution of the order is scheduled to be completed within a period of 18 months.

The company clarified that neither the promoter, promoter group, nor any group companies have any interest in the entity that awarded the contract.

Additionally, the transaction does not fall under the category of related party transactions, eliminating the requirement for evaluation on an arms length basis.

Astra Microwave Products is engaged in design, development, manufacture and supply of high value added RF and microwave super components, sub-systems and systems finding for Defense, Space, Telecom, Meteorology and Civil communication applications.