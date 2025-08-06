Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Astra Microwave rises on bagging Rs 135-cr order from DRDO

Astra Microwave rises on bagging Rs 135-cr order from DRDO

Image
Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Astra Microwave Products added 2.30% to 971 after the company received an order worth Rs 135 crore from Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for upgradation of ground based radar system.

The execution of the order is scheduled to be completed within a period of 18 months.

The company clarified that neither the promoter, promoter group, nor any group companies have any interest in the entity that awarded the contract.

Additionally, the transaction does not fall under the category of related party transactions, eliminating the requirement for evaluation on an arms length basis.

Astra Microwave Products is engaged in design, development, manufacture and supply of high value added RF and microwave super components, sub-systems and systems finding for Defense, Space, Telecom, Meteorology and Civil communication applications.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 35.1% to Rs 73.49 crore on 15.2% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 407.85 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Board of Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust recommends final dividend

Wall Street Slides Amid Tariff Worries and Weak Services Data; Palantir Shines on Strong AI Demand

Barometers edge higher in early trade; breadth positive

INR likely to maintain caution ahead of RBI

RailTel Corp bags Rs 19 cr MPLS-VPN services order

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 9:49 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story