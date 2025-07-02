AstraZeneca Pharma gets CDSCO approval to import Durvalumab Solution

AstraZeneca Pharma India said that it has received permission from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) to import for sale and distribution of Durvalumab Solution for infusion 120 mg/2.4 ml and 500 mg/10 ml (Imfinzi).

Through this approval, Durvalumab in combination with carboplatin and paclitaxel is indicated for the first-line treatment of adults with primary advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer who are candidates for systemic therapy, followed by maintenance treatment with Durvalumab in combination with olaparib in endometrial cancer that is mismatch repair proficient (pMMR).

AstraZeneca Pharma is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialisation of prescription medicines, primarily for the treatment of diseases in four therapy areas - Oncology, Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism and Respiratory and Rare Disease.