Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's GDP has more than doubled in last decade, FDI inflows jumped 1.43%

India's GDP has more than doubled in last decade, FDI inflows jumped 1.43%

Image
Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

In the past eleven years, India has risen from the eleventh to the fourth largest economy in the world. Our GDP has more than doubled-from USD 2.1 trillion in 2014 to USD 4.3 trillion in 2025 noted Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas. We have recently overtaken Japan and are poised to become the third-largest economy by 2030, overtaking Germany, the Minister remarked, highlighting the nation's resilience during global headwinds and the critical role played by bold policy reforms, extensive social welfare schemes, and sound financial management.

The Minister emphasized India's success in attracting global investment, with USD 748 billion of foreign direct investment inflows between 2014 and 2025-an increase of 143% over the previous decade-and the expansion of source countries from 89 to 112. Landmarks in policy reform, including the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, Production-Linked Incentive schemes, the Goods and Services Tax, Direct Benefit Transfers, and the elimination of over 25,000 compliances and 1,400 obsolete laws, have strengthened the nation's business landscape.

The transformation in tax administration underscores India's evolving financial culture: annual Income Tax Returns filed grew from 3.6 crore in FY 2013-14 to 8.5 crore in FY 2024-25, with 95% processed within 30 days. He further stated that India's banking sector has also witnessed a historic turnaround, with gross non-performing assets of Scheduled Commercial Banks dropping from 14.58% in FY 2017-18 to below 3% in FY 2024-25. The digital economy's backbone, the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), now handles nearly 50% of real-time digital transactions globally, serving over 500 million active users. Fintech adoption stands at 87%, compared to the 67% global average, facilitated by India's universal digital identity and access through Aadhaar and mobile services.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NSE SME Rama Telecom's signal fades fast on debut

NMDC iron ore production jumps 6% YoY in Jun'25

RBI appoints Kesavan Ramachandran as new Executive Director

Keystone Realtors secures redevelopment project in Andheri, Mumbai

TRATON Group selects LTTS as a strategic engineering partner

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 11:43 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story