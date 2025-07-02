Paras Defence gains as arm bags Rs 22-cr LoI from France's Cerbair

Paras Defence and Space Technologies added 3.71% to Rs 1,687.80 after its subsidiary, Paras Anti-Drone Technologies has received a Rs 22.21 crore letter of intent (LoI) from France's Cerbair to supply 30 units of its CHIMERA 200 anti-drone system.

The said deal marks a major export breakthrough for India's defence tech sector.

The CHIMERA 200 is a world-class counter-UAS system with exclusive wideband detection and neutralization capabilities, supporting both omnidirectional and directional operations. Its adaptive, upgradeable configuration enables precise threat detectionincluding drones, remote controls, and their take-off and control locationsacross 400 MHz to 6 GHz frequencies with up to five simultaneous bands.

Its evolutionary RF architecture, secure API for C2 and weapons integration, low false alarm rate, and scalable design ensure it can counter drone threats today while evolving to address IEDs, signal spoofing, and broader electronic warfare needs. Ashutosh Baheti, chief executive officer (CFO), Paras Anti Drone Technologies, said: Our collaboration with CERBAIR is proof of Indias growing stature as trusted source of advanced anti-drone technologies. Were committed to delivering field-tested solutions that meet the worlds highest standards and strengthen Indias position as a global defence manufacturing hub. Lucas Le BELL, President, CERBAIR in a letter of intent sent to Paras Anti Drone Technologies, said: With shifts in global geopolitics and the conflict in Ukraine, the need for this solution has surged. Our customers are seeking demonstrations and deliveries, signalling a strong market fit. By boosting the neutralization power output with agile modulations to address the newest drone antineutralization innovations, we can ensure this solution rapidly becomes a major success.

Amit Mahajan, Director, Paras Defence and Space Technologies, said, India has moved beyond licensed manufacturing to become a global hub for the development and export of world-class technologies. By delivering field-proven, customizable solutions like the CHIMERA 200 to demanding international markets, were demonstrating not just our technological strength but our commitment to supporting Indias vision of self-reliance and leadership in defence exports. Paras Defence and Space Technologies (PDST) is a Private sector company primarily engaged in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and testing of a variety of defence and space engineering products and solutions. The company caters to four major segments - Defence & Space Optics, Defence Electronics, Heavy Engineering and Electromagnetic Pulse Protection Solutions.