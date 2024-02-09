AstraZeneca Pharma slumps after Q3 PAT slides 46% YoY to Rs 16 cr

AstraZeneca Pharma India dropped 13.11% to Rs 5,713.15 after the company's consolidated net profit tumbled 46.08% to Rs 15.80 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared with Rs 29.30 crore in Q3 FY23.

Revenue from operations jumped 22.41% to Rs 305.78 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 249.81 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 20.39 crore in Q3 FY24, down 48.3% YoY as compared to Rs 39.45 crore posted in Q3 FY23.

Total expenses jumped 35.62% to Rs 295.04 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared with Rs 217.54 crore in Q3 FY23. Cost of material consumed was at Rs 37.51 crore (up 38.42% YoY) employee benefit expenses was at Rs 63.23 crore (up 0.88% YoY) and selling marketing & distribution expenses was at Rs 28.35 crore (up 36.43% YoY) during the period under review.

AstraZeneca Pharma India is engaged in the business of manufacture, distribution and marketing of pharmaceutical products and also provides clinical trial services to an overseas group company.

