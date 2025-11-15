Atam Valves standalone net profit declines 45.78% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 32.57% to Rs 11.41 crore

Net profit of Atam Valves declined 45.78% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 32.57% to Rs 11.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 16.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.11.4116.9214.1115.481.362.421.202.270.901.66

