Shahlon Silk Industries standalone net profit declines 3.73% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Shahlon Silk Industries declined 3.73% to Rs 1.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 23.31% to Rs 77.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 62.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.77.4962.849.429.902.312.371.090.721.551.61

