Madhav Copper reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 98.76% to Rs 51.14 crore

Net loss of Madhav Copper reported to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 98.76% to Rs 51.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 25.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.51.1425.733.605.671.481.311.120.90-0.200.94

Powered by Capital Market - Live News