Atul Auto has incorporated a new Subsidiary Company by name Atulease. The said Subsidiary Company was incorporated on 12 June 2024.

Atulease will into business of purchase, acquire, maintain, operate and manage various types of vehicles and ply them on road or to give them on hire, lease or on rental or of any such similar arrangements.

