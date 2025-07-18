Atul consolidated net profit rises 14.20% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.80% to Rs 1478.00 crore

Net profit of Atul rose 14.20% to Rs 127.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 111.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11.80% to Rs 1478.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1322.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1478.001322.0515.9316.89259.07234.17177.03157.59127.77111.88

