Madhusudan Industries standalone net profit declines 26.06% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.23% to Rs 0.32 crore

Net profit of Madhusudan Industries declined 26.06% to Rs 2.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 3.23% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.320.3128.1329.033.054.123.034.102.273.07

Powered by Capital Market - Live News