Atul consolidated net profit rises 53.28% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 24.52% to Rs 1416.83 crore

Net profit of Atul rose 53.28% to Rs 108.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 70.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 24.52% to Rs 1416.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1137.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1416.831137.8015.8113.33238.83166.66157.84105.45108.7470.94

