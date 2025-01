Reliance Financial standalone net profit rises 28.38% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 25.71% to Rs 3.96 crore

Net profit of Reliance Financial rose 28.38% to Rs 1.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 25.71% to Rs 3.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.3.963.1571.2154.292.661.522.621.481.901.48

Powered by Capital Market - Live News