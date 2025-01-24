Nifty January futures trade at premium

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 4:51 PM IST
Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and Cyient were the top-traded contracts.

The Nifty January 2025 futures closed at 23,114, a premium of 21.8 points compared with the Nifty's closing 23,092.20 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 fell 113.15 points or 0.49% to 23,092.20.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.29% to 16.75.

Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and Cyient were the top trading individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The January 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 30 January 2025.

First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 4:26 PM IST

