ATV Projects India standalone net profit declines 7.69% in the September 2024 quarter

ATV Projects India standalone net profit declines 7.69% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 26 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Sales rise 3.60% to Rs 17.28 crore

Net profit of ATV Projects India declined 7.69% to Rs 1.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 3.60% to Rs 17.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 16.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales17.2816.68 4 OPM %10.1311.51 -PBDT1.791.95 -8 PBT1.561.67 -7 NP1.561.69 -8

First Published: Oct 26 2024 | 1:38 PM IST

