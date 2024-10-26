ATV Projects India standalone net profit declines 7.69% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.60% to Rs 17.28 crore

Net profit of ATV Projects India declined 7.69% to Rs 1.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 3.60% to Rs 17.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 16.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.17.2816.6810.1311.511.791.951.561.671.561.69

Powered by Capital Market - Live News