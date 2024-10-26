SK Finance standalone net profit rises 11.13% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 29.41% to Rs 588.55 crore

Net profit of SK Finance rose 11.13% to Rs 80.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 72.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 29.41% to Rs 588.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 454.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.588.55454.7858.7163.12111.40103.7799.7595.4180.7872.69

Powered by Capital Market - Live News