3P Land Holdings consolidated net profit rises 20.00% in the September 2024 quarter

3P Land Holdings consolidated net profit rises 20.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 26 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Sales rise 32.82% to Rs 1.74 crore

Net profit of 3P Land Holdings rose 20.00% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 32.82% to Rs 1.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1.741.31 33 OPM %74.1483.21 -PBDT1.291.09 18 PBT1.281.07 20 NP0.960.80 20

First Published: Oct 26 2024 | 1:38 PM IST

