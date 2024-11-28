Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AU Small Finance Bank enters into bancassurance partnership with Bharti AXA Life Insurance

AU Small Finance Bank enters into bancassurance partnership with Bharti AXA Life Insurance

Image
Last Updated : Nov 28 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

AU Small Finance Bank (AU SFB) and Bharti AXA Life Insurance, a wholly owned subsidiary of Bharti Life Ventures (Bharti Group) , today announced its strategic bancassurance partnership aimed at providing AU SFB's customers with a comprehensive life insurance and financial security solutions.

With immediate effect, AU SFB's customers will gain access to Bharti AXA's extensive suite of life insurance and financial security solutions, featuring life insurance, term insurance, ULIP plans, savings plans, child education plans, and retirement plans. This strategic partnership is expected to significantly enhance AU SFB's offerings in Southern India, leveraging Bharti AXA Life's diversified portfolio to create a holistic ecosystem for customers with a wide range of financial solutions, streamlined services and personalized support.

Following its recent application for a universal banking license with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), AU SFB is strategically enhancing its bancassurance portfolio to provide cutting-edge, technology-driven insurance solutions to its extensive customer base of over 1 crore, spanning diverse segments. This customer-centric strategy empowers AU SFB to assess and address the distinct financial requirements of each customer.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE news updates: Hemant Soren takes oath as 14th CM of Jharkhand

1,500 Kerala govt staff found drawing pensions meant for the poor and old

Govt collected Rs 1.44 trn toll at highway plazas under PPP since 2000

Ozonetel Launches 'CXi Switch' for Instant Customer Engagement

Delhi Grap-IV curbs flouted: Report cites construction at officials' houses

First Published: Nov 28 2024 | 4:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story