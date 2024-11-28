Benchmarks end with deep cuts; Nifty ends below 23,950; VIX rises 3.96%

The domestic equity indices ended with major losses on Thursday, following a decline in global markets. The downturn was primarily driven by losses in IT stocks, amid concerns over US President-elect Donald Trumps policies and renewed uncertainty surrounding the US interest rate cut outlook. The Nifty settled below the 23,950 mark. PSU bank, media and realty shares advanced while IT, auto and consumer durables shares declined.

As per provisional closing, the S&P BSE Sensex tumbled 1,190.34 points or 1.48% to 79,043.74. The Nifty 50 index dropped 360.75 points or 1.49% to 23,914.15.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.06% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.41%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,241 shares rose and 1,702 shares fell. A total of 106 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, added 3.96% to 15.21.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty IT index fell 2.39% to 42,968.75. The index slipped 2.10% in two consecutive trading sessions.

Infosys (down 3.57%), L&T Technology Services (down 3.25%), Tech Mahindra (down 2.6%), HCL Technologies (down 2.57%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 2.1%), Mphasis (down 1.81%), Wipro (down 1.81%), LTIMindtree (down 1.68%), Persistent Systems (down 1.52%) and Coforge (down 0.17%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Dr Reddy's Laboratories shed 0.17%. The pharmaceutical company has announced the launch of Toripalimab in India, a new biological entity (NBE) that is used for the treatment of adults with recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma (RM-NPC).

Gail (India) rose 1.50% after the company announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, GAIL Mangalore Petrochemicals (GMPL), re-engaged with process licensor INEOS to support the plant's revitalization, formalizing renewed collaboration through an amendment agreement.

NBCC (India) rallied 3.23% while Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) jumped 3.04% after the companies has signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the development of a 10-acre institutional plot in Noida Sector 62, New Delhi.

Ashoka Buildcon added 2.10% after the company said that it has received notification of award for a project floated by Madhya Pradesh Poorv Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company, Jabalpur, worth Rs 192.69 crore.

Hathway Cable & Datacom added 2.41% after the company acquired the balance 61.15% equity stake in Hathway Cable MCN Nanded (Hathway Nanded), a subsidiary of the company.

Godrej Properties declined 0.88%. The companys board has approved the opening of qualified institutional placement (QIP) of equity shares with the floor price of Rs 2,727.44 per share.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank jumped 7.09% after the bank informed that it has successfully completed the sale of non-performing assets (NPAs) and written-off loans worth over Rs 270 crore to an asset reconstruction company.

Waaree Renewable Technologies hit an upper circuit of 5% after the company informed that it has received an order worth Rs 1,233.47 crore to set up a ground-mount solar photovoltaic (PV) project of 2,012.47 MWp DC capacity.

NTPC Green Energy gained 4.01% after the company informed that it has commissioned a first-part capacity of 55 MW out of the 105 MW Shajapur Solar Project (Unit-I) at Shajapur, Madhya Pradesh.

Oriental Rail Infrastructure jumped 3.03% after the company secured orders worth Rs 2.15 crore from Rail Coach Factory (RCF), Kapurthala, Indian Railways.

Spicejet rose 1.40% after the company's aircraft lessor, Aircastle (Ireland), withdrawn its insolvency case against the company before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

Global Markets:

European market advanced as investors looked for economic data from the region, including Spanish and German inflation data and European economic sentiment figures. Italian and Spanish business confidence data is also due.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Thursday as investors adopted a cautious stance ahead of the US Thanksgiving holiday.

In a surprise move, South Korea's central bank lowered interest rates by 25 basis points. The bank cited concerns about slowing economic growth in the coming year.

US stocks ended lower on Wednesday, weighed down by a combination of economic data releases and holiday-related trading. The S&P 500 declined 0.4%, the NASDAQ Composite fell 0.6%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 0.3% lower.

The October PCE price index, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, rose 2.8% year-over-year, remaining above the Fed's 2% target.

The US economy expanded at a 2.8% annual pace in the third quarter, driven by strong consumer spending and export growth.

Initial jobless claims dropped 2,000 to a seasonally adjusted 213,000 for the week ended November 23, indicating a tight labor market.

On the corporate front, HP slid 11% after the information technology company issued disappointing guidance for 2025, while Dell Technologies tumbled over 12% after the PC manufacturer offered up a disappointing revenue outlook for the current quarter despite bullish commentary from the company on AI sales growth.

