John Cockerill India signs MoU with Steel Authority of India

To explore initiatives to promote advanced solutions for the steel industry in India

John Cockerill India has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Steel Authority of India (SAIL) on 28 November 2024 to explore joint initiatives to promote advanced solutions for the steel industry in India.

Under this MoU, the parties will explore various avenues to transform iron and steelmaking, while promoting the deployment of sustainable green steel solutions in the country. The key areas of focus will include exploring a joint venture in Cold Rolling and Processing for Carbon Steel, including Green Steel and Silicon Steel (CRGO, CRNO), analysing the integration of green hydrogen into iron and steelmaking processes, and incorporating John Cockerill's innovative processing technologies into SAIL's future projects.

