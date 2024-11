Oriental Rail Infrastructure has secured orders worth Rs 2.15 crore from Rail Coach Factory (RCF), Kapurthala , Indian Railway for manufacturing and supplying of a) 9 Sets of 'Seats' for LHB Non AC chair car coaches (108 Seater) and b) 9 Sets of 'Seats' for LHB 2nd AC chair car coaches (78 Seater).

