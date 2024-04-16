Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AU Small Finance Bank Ltd Falls 1.47%

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd Falls 1.47%

Last Updated : Apr 16 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd has added 7.64% over last one month compared to 1.42% gain in S&P BSE BANKEX index and 0.34% rise in the SENSEX

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd lost 1.47% today to trade at Rs 622.55. The S&P BSE BANKEX index is down 0.83% to quote at 53582.72. The index is up 1.42 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bank of Baroda decreased 1.45% and Federal Bank Ltd lost 1.42% on the day. The S&P BSE BANKEX index went up 11.7 % over last one year compared to the 21.67% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd has added 7.64% over last one month compared to 1.42% gain in S&P BSE BANKEX index and 0.34% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1920 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.69 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 813 on 08 Jan 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 554 on 20 Mar 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Financials stocks edge higher

Banking shares gain

Axis Bank Ltd Falls 0.84%

Indices trades with minor gains; media shares rally for 2nd day

Indices traded with limited gains; Auto shares rally

Market opens on lower side in early trade; breadth strong

Radico Khaitan launches The Kohinoor Reserve Indian Dark Rum

US Market extends selloff as spike in treasury yields

TCS, Cipla, Jio Financial Services, Manappuram Finance in action

Weak opening on the cards

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 16 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story