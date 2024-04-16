Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Radico Khaitan launches The Kohinoor Reserve Indian Dark Rum

Radico Khaitan launches The Kohinoor Reserve Indian Dark Rum

Last Updated : Apr 16 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

At IAADFS Summit of the Americas

Radico Khaitan announced the launch of The Kohinoor Reserve Indian Dark Rum at IAADFS Summit of the Americas in Florida, USA from 14 April to 17 April 2024. Renowned for its extensive portfolio, including award-winning Rampur Indian Single Malt Whiskies and Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin, Radico Khaitan has been producing rum since its inception.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The Kohinoor Reserve Indian Dark Rum is crafted through small-batch distillation, using only fresh cane juice during the North Indian winter season. The Rum is then matured in American Oak Barrels previously used for maturing Indian Single Malt, followed by further maturation in Cognac XO and Vermouth casks.

The Kohinoor Reserve Indian Dark Rum will be rolled out in coming months across global markets including the USA, UK, EU, Asia as well as Global Travel Retails.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Radico Khaitan Ltd up for five straight sessions

Radico Khaitan rises as PAT grows 23% YoY in Q3 FY24

FMCG shares fall

FMCG stocks slide

FMCG stocks rise

US Market extends selloff as spike in treasury yields

TCS, Cipla, Jio Financial Services, Manappuram Finance in action

Weak opening on the cards

Brigade Enterprises appoints Jayant Bhalchandra Manmadkar as CFO

Atam Valves standalone net profit declines 18.79% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 16 2024 | 9:17 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story