Radico Khaitan launches The Kohinoor Reserve Indian Dark Rum

At IAADFS Summit of the Americas

Radico Khaitan announced the launch of The Kohinoor Reserve Indian Dark Rum at IAADFS Summit of the Americas in Florida, USA from 14 April to 17 April 2024. Renowned for its extensive portfolio, including award-winning Rampur Indian Single Malt Whiskies and Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin, Radico Khaitan has been producing rum since its inception.

The Kohinoor Reserve Indian Dark Rum is crafted through small-batch distillation, using only fresh cane juice during the North Indian winter season. The Rum is then matured in American Oak Barrels previously used for maturing Indian Single Malt, followed by further maturation in Cognac XO and Vermouth casks.

The Kohinoor Reserve Indian Dark Rum will be rolled out in coming months across global markets including the USA, UK, EU, Asia as well as Global Travel Retails.

