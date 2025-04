AU Small Finance Bank announced that CRISIL Ratings has re-affirmed rating of CRISIL AA; Stable (Double A; Outlook: Stable) to the Long-Term Debt Instruments (Tier-II Bonds) of the Bank.

The rating on Short-term Instruments (Certificate of Deposits) and Fixed Deposit of the Bank has been reaffirmed at CRISIL A1+ (A One Plus) and CRISIL AA+/Stable respectively.

