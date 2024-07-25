Aurionpro hits the roof after Q1 PAT rises 13% QoQ to Rs 44 cr

Aurionpro Solutions hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 1,649.15 after the company's consolidated net profit increased 13.02% to Rs 44.60 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 39.46 crore posted in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations rose 5.97% to Rs 261.62 crore as compared with Rs 246.87 crore posted in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations rose 5.97% to Rs 261.62 crore as compared with Rs 246.87 crore posted in Q4 FY24. On year on year (YoY) basis, the companys net profit and revenue jumped 41.22% and 31.67% respectively in Q1 FY25. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Profit before tax stood at Rs 54.43 crore in Q1 FY25, registering a growth of 42.74% to Rs 38.13 crore posted in Q1 FY24.

EBITDA stood at Rs 56 crore in Q1 FY25, registering the growth of 27% YoY. EBITDA margin decreased by 70 bps to 21.22% in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 21.92% in Q1 FY24.

During the quarter, revenue from software services stood at Rs 181.05 crore (up 30.48% YoY), revenue from sale of equipment & product license was Rs 80.56 crore (up 34.42% YoY).

Ashish Rai, vice-chairman & CEO, Aurionpro Solutions, said, We are pleased to report Q1 results which underline the continued growth momentum in the business and reinforce our confidence in the longer-term strategy for each of our segments. We continue to maintain a high growth trajectory for 16th consecutive quarter, beginning this year on a strong note. Group revenue for Q1 grew by 32% and PAT by 41% respectively. Our businesses continue to get stronger relative to peers in the market and we continue to see broad-based and sustainable growth across our chosen sectors.

The last quarter was particularly eventful in terms of successful execution across three important, long term strategic initiatives. We successfully raised additional capital, and it was particularly gratifying to welcome prominent global and Indian institutions to come and join our mission to build a global products and platforms player rooted in India. We also concluded the acquisition of Arya.ai, which is a significant part of our strategy to create a Global Enterprise AI player sharply focused on creating next generation AI offerings for banks and insurers globally. We were also pleased to receive final authorization from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for our online payment aggregator business. This approval will significantly enhance our capabilities and improve business economics in our chosen payment segments.

Our key businesses continue to demonstrate strong momentum. We have maintained our sales momentum in banking and continue to execute on a very significant pipeline across Asia, India and US. The Technology Innovation Group continues to see orderbook and pipeline momentum driven by significant client spend especially in smart transit and data center spaces.

We remain deeply grateful to our shareholders for their steadfast support in this journey. In appreciation, we are pleased to issue bonus shares which we hope will provide enhanced value for investors in Aurionpro. With our strong performance in Q1 and a positive outlook for the upcoming quarters, we feel we are well placed to deliver on our growth guidance of 30-35% for the full year.

Aurionpro Solutions is an advanced technology solutions company catering to the needs of the banking, mobility, payments and government sectors.

