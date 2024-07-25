V B Desai Financial Services standalone net profit declines 7.69% in the June 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Jul 25 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
Sales decline 4.94% to Rs 0.77 crore

Net profit of V B Desai Financial Services declined 7.69% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 4.94% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.770.81 -5 OPM %15.5816.05 -PBDT0.170.17 0 PBT0.170.17 0 NP0.120.13 -8

First Published: Jul 25 2024 | 12:58 PM IST

