V B Desai Financial Services standalone net profit declines 7.69% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of V B Desai Financial Services declined 7.69% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 4.94% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.770.8115.5816.050.170.170.170.170.120.13

