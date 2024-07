RITES has received the LOI for the work of Project Management Consultancy (PMC) on turnkey basis for Construction of New Government Medical College of 100 Student Capacity & 430 Bedded Hospital at Amravati, Maharashtra by Directorate of Medical Education & Research, Mumbai. The estimated project cost including PMC fees is estimated to be Rs. 321.30 crore excluding GST.

