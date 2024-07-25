Ujjivan Small Finance Bank standalone net profit declines 7.09% in the June 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 22.56% to Rs 1577.18 crore

Net profit of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank declined 7.09% to Rs 301.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 324.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Total Operating Income rose 22.56% to Rs 1577.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1286.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1577.181286.8853.1558.19399.67431.78399.67431.78301.08324.07

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp