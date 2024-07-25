Viral video: Ola delivery partner caught red-handed eating consumer's food

A shocking incident took place in Noida when an entrepreneur from Delhi, Aman Birendra Jaiswal, ordered fries through Ola and was shocked when he caught the delivery boy eating his food by the roadside.

He shared a video in which he caught the delivery agent red-handed eating his French fries and refusing to hand it over to him. The entrepreneur confronted the delivery agents who were nonchalantly munching on his food. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to Jaiswal, the Ola Foods delivery agent first called him and demanded an extra Rs 10 for the food delivery. The entrepreneur initially refused but eventually paid an extra amount. Although the delivery charges were already levied by Ola Foods, the delivery boy kept him waiting for 45 minutes even after he agreed.

Jaiswal found the delivery boy sitting on his parked motorcycle eating the customer's food. The most surprising thing for him was the delivery boy's attitude. When Jaiswal confronted, the delivery boy said, “Haan toh karte raho jo karna hai (do what you will).”

When Jaiswal questioned the delivery partner for eating his food, he absurdly replied, “Kya karun?”

The entrepreneur took to the social media platform, Instagram, to share the video. The caption of his post reads, “Ola this is how your food delivery partner are doing their job, first he said I'll take extra 10rs for coming, after denying for the first somehow I said ok come I'll give and then he kept me waiting for almost 45min and when I found him this is what he said [sic].”

Watch the video here:

The video has garnered over 1 million views and sparked amusement and outrage. Several users shared their thoughts about it.

One of the Instagram users wrote, “Galat hai ye. Chori upar se seena zori,” wrote one commenter. “This is why I prefer Zomato.”

One user jokingly said, “Accurate description of Budget 2024.”

A third user wrote, “Worst ever food delivery service, worst app Ola. Hope people stop using it.”

Ola Foods operates a chain of 40 cloud kitchens in six major cities, i.e., Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Chennai and Pune.

The video went viral on social media and sparked widespread outrage. Many social media users suggested taking action against the delivery agents. One user even suggested filing a complaint in consumer court. This incident raised concerns about the integrity and accountability of food delivery agents.