Aurionpro Solutions Ltd Slides 7.04%, BSE Information Technology index Drops 2.19%

Aurionpro Solutions Ltd has lost 6.51% over last one month compared to 6.66% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 2.51% drop in the SENSEX

Aurionpro Solutions Ltd lost 7.04% today to trade at Rs 813.05. The BSE Information Technology index is down 2.19% to quote at 27909.39. The index is down 6.66 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Silver Touch Technologies Ltd decreased 4.85% and VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd lost 4.48% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 25.63 % over last one year compared to the 8.28% fall in benchmark SENSEX.