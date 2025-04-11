Aurionpro Solutions spurts after board nod to acquire 100% stake in Fintra Software

Aurionpro Solutions surged 9.36% to Rs 1,495 after the company's board approved to acquire 100% stake in Fintra Software Private to enhance its transaction banking offerings.

Fintra Software Private, specializes in developing software solutions tailored for the banking sector, particularly in wholesale banking areas like trade finance, supply chain finance, escrow and factoring. Additionally, Fintra offers front-end solutions designed for corporate banking clients, helping them optimize both domestic and foreign exchange earnings. Its turnover was Rs 92,55,496 in FY24.

The proposed transaction includes acquisition of 100% stake in Fintra including all the intellectual property rights and resources. This acquisition promises to deliver an integrated front-to-back solution for cash and trade management, strengthening Aurionpros transaction banking capabilities in the market.

By integrating end-to-end processes, from issuing to closing letters of credit, handling open accounts, and facilitating supplier and buyer finance, this collaboration ensures seamless operations and enhances value for corporations banking through Aurionpro's clients.

This acquisition will enable the development of a next-generation transaction banking platform by integrating advanced trade automation powered by the Enterprise AI framework developed by Arya.ai, the AI-focused subsidiary of Aurionpro.

The company will acquire 100% stake in Fintra Software for total consideration of Rs 23 crore which includes fixed and performance based consideration. The said acquisition will be completed within 30 days from the date of execution of the SPA.

Ashish Rai, Global CEO of Aurionpro, said, This acquisition marks an important step for Aurionpro as we double down on our strategic focus to create the future of Trade Finance technology and significantly expand our functional coverage in Transaction Banking. We remain committed to staying ahead of the market in meeting the dynamic demands of our clients, ensuring their corporate clients receive best-in-class services.

Aurionpro Solutions is a global leader in providing advanced technology solutions. It focuses on sectors such as banking, mobility, payments, insurance, transit, data center services, and government sectors.

The companys consolidated net profit increased 5.04% to Rs 47.34 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 45.07 crore in Q2 FY25. Net sales jumped 10% QoQ to Rs 306.11 crore in Q3 FY25.

