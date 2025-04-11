Anand Rathi gains after Q4 PAT climbs 30% YoY to Rs 73 cr

Anand Rathi Wealth added 2.63% to Rs 1,817.25 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 29.79% to Rs 73.45 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 56.59 crore in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations increased 20.44% YoY to Rs 221.95 crore during the quarter.

Profit before tax (PBT) increased 26% to Rs 99.5 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 79 crore in Q4 FY24.

Asset under management (AUM) stood at Rs 77,103 crore in Q4 FY25, registering the growth of 30% as compared with Rs 59,351 crore in Q4 FY24.

In Q4 FY25, revenue from mutual fund distribution jumped 52% YoY to Rs 406 crore. Equity mutual fund net inflows increased by 67% YoY to Rs 7,706 crore in Q4 FY25.

Share of equity mutual funds in AUM climbed to 53% as of March 2025, compared to 51% in March 2024.

In FY25, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 33% to Rs 300.8 crore on 30% increase in total revenue to Rs 980.7 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Meanwhile the companys board approved an interim dividend of Rs 7 per share for FY25.

Commenting on the economic landscape, market trends, and the companys performance for FY25, the management shared: During FY25, our total revenue grew by 30% year-on-year to Rs 981 crore, while Profit After Tax (PAT) rose by 33% to Rs 301 crore. Our Assets Under Management (AUM) increased by 30%, reaching Rs 77,103 crore, compared to a 5% gain in the Nifty over the same period. We also welcomed 1,821 new client families, bringing our total to 11,732 families served.

Our performance has remained consistent and market-agnostic. A study of the top 1,000 companies by market capitalisation showed that only six companies have delivered over 20% year-on-year growth every quarter since our listing in December 2021and we are one of them. Despite a challenging market environment, we recorded our highest-ever quarterly net inflows of Rs 3,472 crore, with full-year net inflows growing 76% year-on-year to Rs 12,617 crore.

Our client-first approach continues to translate into outcomes that matter. In FY25, our client attrition ratemeasured by AUM loststood at just 0.52%. For the second year in a row, regret RM attrition remained below 1%, reflecting the strength of our work culture and our ongoing focus on long-term team engagement.

Further, the companys board has elevated Feroze Azeez to joint chief executive officer (CEO) from Deputy CEO with effect from 10 April 2025.

Anand Rathi Wealth is amongst Indias leading wealth firms, catering to high and ultra-high net-worth individuals. The company is in the business of private wealth with a unique and differentiative strategy for the clients.

