Torrent Power gains as arm incorporates new wholly owned subsidiary

Torrent Power added 1.73% to Rs 1,558 after the company announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Torrent Green (TGEPL) has incorporated a new subsidiary named Torrent Urja Projects (TUPPL) in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

TUPPL, based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, has been established to undertake engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) activities for various infrastructure development projects. These include sectors such as thermal, hydro, pumped storage, energy storage, green hydrogen and its derivatives, nuclear, solar, wind, coal, gas, lignite, oil, biomass waste, and tidal energy. The scope also covers design, construction, maintenance, consultancy, and the supply and trading of related infrastructure and equipment.

The company also aims to engage in power generation, transmission, and distribution projects using both conventional and non-conventional energy sources. It plans to develop and manage generation facilities independently or on a cooperative basis for industrial and other consumer groups, including partnerships with state electricity boards and other authorities.

The subsidiary has been incorporated with an authorized share capital of Rs 5 lakh and a paid-up share capital of Rs 5 lakh (50,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each). Operations are yet to commence.

The company received a certificate of incorporation for Torrent Urja Projects on 10 April 2025.

Torrent Power is a private sector integrated power utility engaged in the business of power generation, transmission and distribution.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 32.19% to Rs 475.66 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 359.83 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations grew by 2.09% year on year to Rs 6,499.38 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

